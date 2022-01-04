Despite criticism, Craig White named chair of Black Hawk Co. supervisors

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- Supervisor Craig White was approved Monday as the chair of the county board of supervisors in a split vote, with two of his fellow supervisors leveling criticism regarding White's past comments and his unwillingness to back the board's lone woman for chair in the past.

The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors approved White as chairperson on a 3-2 vote, with supervisors White, Tom Little and previous chair Dan Trelka in support, and supervisors Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz opposed.

Schwartz, who has missed the last several board meetings after the untimely death of his husband, Logun Buckley, said he couldn't support White as chair because of "multiple harassment complaints from his treatment of our guards" at the county courthouse, and White "belittling department heads" and other employees over the past year.

But it was White's comments in an open meeting after Buckley's death that Schwartz indicated was the final straw, saying he received an apology from White that "was just blame-shifting to the newspaper."

"I don't think, in his heart, he meant to hurt me," Schwartz said. "But when you feel like you need to just rattle things off without thinking about those consequences, it just further added to the trauma that I am dealing with right now and the immense, crushing guilt and emotions that I feel."

Laylin noted she was not supporting White because he failed to support her for chairperson in 2020, despite what Laylin said was an informal rotation since 2007 that each board member would serve as chair for a one-year term.

White was chair in 2018, followed by Little in 2019, Schwartz in 2020 and Trelka in 2021, she said, noting that by nominating White again, the rotation seemed to be skipping her.

"The only time you seem to have a problem with the rotation was with me as chair," Laylin said, adding she believed it was because White wasn't used to "a woman on the board." "I tried not to take that personally, but it's been rather difficult to not take it personally when those things seem to be directed at me more than at anyone else."

She noted she served as chair once in her nine years, in 2016. The last woman to hold the title of chair was Barbara Leestamper in 2003.

Little said he only heard from White asking for his support -- not Laylin.

"I just assumed that you weren't interested in the position," Little said. "There's no set guidelines that there's a rotation."

Trelka said he talked with each board member and "ultimately what I decided is I support Craig to be the chair," but said he would support Laylin for chair pro tem, a resolution that passed 5-0.

White declined to respond to the various allegations during the meeting, but disputed them later in an email.

"I do not harass the guards; I question them if I see something wrong. I do not belittle department heads; I want (them) to do their job and may question them on certain situations," he said. "As for Ms. Laylin, I informed her one-on-one why I could not support her."

