Derek Wulf latest to announce run for Iowa House in Cedar Valley

HUDSON -- Another Hudson resident has declared his intention to run for an open Iowa House seat in the Cedar Valley.

Derek Wulf, 40, a farmer and rancher from Hudson, announced Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for the Iowa House of Representatives District 76 seat.

In his announcement, Wulf noted he was a "fourth-generation" Hudson resident and Iowa State University graduate. He worked at Cargill for 15 years as a swine nutrition and production specialist, and spent two years as a global swine production specialist traveling around the world "to train and support the global pork business."

"It's critically important that the voices of our rural communities be heard so they can continue to grow and thrive for our children, who will one day continue on our businesses, farms and communities," Wulf said in the release. "I'll work to help our small businesses develop and grow, as well as continue to attract new investment."

Wulf is the second Republican to declare his intent to run for the seat. Tony Chavez of Cedar Falls announced in mid-February he will also seek the Republican nomination.

The seat will be open in November after Rep. Dave Williams, a Democrat from Cedar Falls, announced he would retire after two terms in office after redistricting made his district more rural and potentially more Republican.

Instead of the old House District 60 extending west and south within Black Hawk County -- a district the Democrat won with 51.2% of the vote in 2020 -- the new District 76 stretches south and east, capturing new towns like La Porte City, Traer and Dysart, and portions of northern Benton and Tama counties.

A good portion of that new District 76 is the old Districts 72 and 75, districts Republicans won with more than 60% of the vote in recent elections.

Kate Wyatt, a Hudson City Council member of eight years, has announced she would run as a Democrat for the seat. Wyatt is so far the only Democratic candidate who has announced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.