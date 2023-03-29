CEDAR FALLS — The city has filled another top position with an internal candidate.

Water Reclamation Supervisor Tyler Griffin has been hired as the city’s water reclamation manager, Amanda Huisman, communications specialist, confirmed Tuesday. His supervisor job had been posted last week.

Griffin had been serving in the manager role in the interim after his predecessor, Mike Nyman, retired in lieu of termination at the end of last year in connection to a work hours discrepancy issue that led Fire Chief John Bostwick also to retire.

Griffin’s annual salary will jump from $80,310 to $100,000 as a result of the promotion, according to Huisman. He’s been an employee of the city since 2010.

Not immediately clear was how many candidates were considered for the role. The job had been open for applications.

Nyman reportedly failed to perform 590 required paid-on-call hours from January 2018 until August 2022 as a part-time firefighter, under the watch of Bostwick, who “acknowledged” the error in his separation agreement with the city.

The $24,408 in pay was recovered by the city after the discrepancy was discovered in preparation for an audit that’s being completed by the Insurance Services Office.

Succession planning has proved important in the city over the last year and a half as the administration has gone about filling top positions that have become vacant by conducting hiring searches and then ultimately promoting city employees in the department.

In addition to water reclamation manager, the list includes recreation & community programs manager as well as police chief and public safety director.

Griffin takes over the role as his division goes about preparing for construction in 2026 of a massive upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant to address outdated technologies for nutrient removal and meet the latest environmental mandates for nitrogen and phosphorus levels.

A total of $112.4 million is earmarked from fiscal years 2024 through 2027 for the project, almost all of which is being funded with sewer revenue bonds. Of that amount, $17.4 million will go toward design.

