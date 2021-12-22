Departing Cedar Falls councilors Darrah, Miller recognized for service

CEDAR FALLS – Prior to the final City Council meeting of 2021, outgoing councilors Frank Darrah and Mark Miller were recognized for their many years of service to the community.

Both longtime council members received commemorative watches and challenge coins during a special presentation Monday attended by city officials past and present.

Darrah’s involvement in city government spanned more than three decades.

“It really has been an honor to work with so many of you that are in this room tonight,” he said. “I’m not going to get emotional, but I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Parks and Rec Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, and City Council, and serving this great community for 38 straight years.”

He noted three guiding lights while serving the city.

The late longtime Mayor Jon Crews was one of them. He "loved this city dearly. Maybe he made some tough decisions once and a while, but the city moved forward because he loved the city and had a passion for it,” Darrah said.

“I feel I share that with Jon,” he added.

Darrah, who lost his bid for a fifth four-year term to Dustin Ganfield in November, also noted the late Ed Stachovic, another former mayor, asked him to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

He quoted a statement he cherishes from Stachovic: “I think we do way too much zoning and not enough planning.”

That was a theme of how Darrah went about making decisions as a councilman.

“How do we plan for the future of this community? What’s going to make people 30 years younger than me enjoy the same quality of life, if not better, than I’ve enjoyed," he said. "It’s because of the planning by the people that came before us."

He referenced a third person, former longtime city administrator Dick McAllister, and recalled what McAllister said when he retired.

“People were praising (McAllister), and he said, ‘Don’t thank me, thank our hard-working, dedicated staff. That's what makes this city great.’”

“I feel like I’ve tried to embody those three things," Darrah said. "I love this community. I think we need to plan for the future. And I fully appreciate what our staff does day in and day out without much attention and often undue criticism."

Miller served two four-year terms on the council before deciding not to run for re-election. Councilor-elect Gil Schultz will take over his seat next month.

“I’ve been super honored to sit up here. I didn’t set out ever to be on City Council, and I don’t know if anybody ever does,” he said. “But it was super organic how I got here, with the flood of ’08 happening, and then me stepping into the (North Cedar) Neighborhood Association, and then I jumped up here.”

He said it was an honor to work with everybody, and said staff is responsible for a lot of what is right in Cedar Falls.

“It’s because you guys come to work every day and do your best. It means the world to me as a councilperson,” he said.

Miller thanked Darrah, fellow longtime councilor Susan deBuhr, and the others who provided the history and background of Cedar Falls. He said those people allowed him to continue learning on the job.

Like Darrah, Miller also referenced McAllister: “Dick used to say: ‘The reason this is happening is because of the wise decisions that you on the council make. And I always thought to myself: ‘Wow, I wouldn’t have nearly the knowledge to make that decision if it wasn’t for you saying, hey think about it this way, or think about it that way.'”

“I’ve always tried to make decisions with all the different viewpoints," Miller added. "I’ve been set back a couple times when I thought I had all the information, and then somebody would come out of left field and throw me another view or another way of looking at something.”

Cedar Falls councilors approve new redistricting map; if public outcry, mayor could veto it To make comments on the new map, e-mail councilors at: citycouncil@cedarfalls.com, or the mayor at: mayor@cedarfalls.com, no later than the end of day Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.