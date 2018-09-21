WATERLOO — Washington state congressman Denny Heck will be speaking Sunday at a fundraiser for Abby Finkenauer, the Democrat running for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
Heck was first elected to Congress in 2012 and has served on the House Financial Services Committee and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He has been a vocal advocate for military families and veterans.
Heck will speak during a fundraiser and reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Historic Sky Room in the Black’s Building, 501 Sycamore St., Waterloo. RSVP to Victoria Houghtalen at (317) 681-4642 or Victoria@AbbyFinkenauer.com.
