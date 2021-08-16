Dennis Halverson running for at-large Waterloo council

Halverson stressed he wasn’t running “against anyone.” Instead he pledges to be someone who always responds to emails and phone calls, providing the kind of transparency he thinks is missing from the council.

“People don’t feel like they have someone there that’s listened to them,” he said. “I want to be someone to get them answers. If it’s not the answer they want to hear, at least I can explain it to them.”

Halverson’s focus will be reducing taxes, saying he won’t vote for any tax increase in his first two years in office, despite Mayor Quentin Hart saying a property tax increase is inevitable given the loss of $1.75 million in the state property tax backfill starting next year.

“They rely on these incentives. That’s part of why they can’t get rid of it,” Halverson said. “There has to be other things that we can look at, other ways we can be responsible with our money.”

But Halverson doesn’t want to just cut — he also envisions bringing back the themed city parks of his own youth, like Rocket Slide Park and Robinson Crusoe Park. They were staffed by city employees and had crafts and other activities for kids. He thinks reviving those parks would make Waterloo a destination for families.