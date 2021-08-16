Dennis Halverson running for at-large Waterloo council

WATERLOO — As young men sparred behind him in a garage-turned-boxing gym at a South Street home, Dennis Halverson remembered the fights he used to get into as a kid. His uncle, Corky Halverson, introduced him to boxing, which gave him a purpose and direction for his aggression.
Now, as an adult, he’s hoping to channel his frustration and dissatisfaction with how the city is being run in a similarly constructive way.
“I just don’t like being on the outside just wondering, questioning, being upset about things I maybe don’t need to be upset about,” Halverson said. “I hear this from everyone, and I need to find out what’s going on.”
Halverson, 52, is a Waterloo East High School graduate and employee at John Deere Tractor Works who has owned FireWater nightclub in downtown Waterloo. He decided to run for the at-large seat on the City Council rather than the Ward 5 seat also up for election this year — a much bigger challenge for a first-time candidate.
“The thing I like about at-large is that you have to get out and talk to everybody, and you have to go out and find the pulse of the city,” Halverson said. “And owning a bar, you hear a lot.”
Rob Nichols, a local pharmacist, announced last week he would also run for the at-large seat being vacated by Sharon Juon. She is stepping down after one term for health reasons.
Halverson stressed he wasn’t running “against anyone.” Instead he pledges to be someone who always responds to emails and phone calls, providing the kind of transparency he thinks is missing from the council.
“People don’t feel like they have someone there that’s listened to them,” he said. “I want to be someone to get them answers. If it’s not the answer they want to hear, at least I can explain it to them.”
Halverson’s focus will be reducing taxes, saying he won’t vote for any tax increase in his first two years in office, despite Mayor Quentin Hart saying a property tax increase is inevitable given the loss of $1.75 million in the state property tax backfill starting next year.
“They rely on these incentives. That’s part of why they can’t get rid of it,” Halverson said. “There has to be other things that we can look at, other ways we can be responsible with our money.”
But Halverson doesn’t want to just cut — he also envisions bringing back the themed city parks of his own youth, like Rocket Slide Park and Robinson Crusoe Park. They were staffed by city employees and had crafts and other activities for kids. He thinks reviving those parks would make Waterloo a destination for families.
“You had a place to go for a couple hours, you had an adult there, you’re out of trouble, doing stuff,” he said. “It kept kids busy, gave them somewhere to go.”
More youth activities, including partnerships with Waterloo Community Schools on everything from physical fitness to better engagement with local police, are high on Halverson’s list of programs he’d like to see implemented. He’s not quite sure how he’d pay for them.
“Let me see the books, let me find out, then I can give you an answer,” he said.
On the matter of Waterloo Police dropping a griffin logo some said resembled a dragon symbolizing the KKK, Halverson said the discussion “became divisive, and it wasn’t to begin with.”
“It’s not necessarily about the symbol itself — it’s about how it went down,” he said. “It seemed like that was where the weight of the city was, like, ‘This is not a controversy, let’s leave it alone,’ versus a few that, ‘Hey, ah, this is an issue.’ ... The council didn’t talk to people.”
“That’s why I want to get involved,” Halverson added. “I don’t want anyone to ever say, ‘Hey, Dennis didn’t listen to me.’”
Pro-police PAC Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, which says it isn’t endorsing any candidates until the filing deadline, said in a June 4 post that Halverson was “a proud supporter of the griffin and has vowed to cast a vote to bring it back if elected.”
“I would support the overwhelming response from voters of Waterloo to keep the griffin, a historic symbol for strength, loyalty and justice,” Halverson said when asked about the post.
Halverson admits there’s a lot he doesn’t know about how the council functions. But after hearing from residents when he’s door knocking, he is running “to get that disconnect out of there.”
“Everyone has these questions, and they’re left out, and no one’s even explaining the bad things,” Halverson said. “I’m in that situation too: I have no idea what’s going on or why. I want to be able to explain that to people.”