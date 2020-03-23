Dennis Evans announces run for Iowa House

REINBECK — Dennis Evans of Reinbeck, a MidWestOne Bank vice president and trust officer, has announced his intention to run for Iowa House District 50 as a Democrat.

The seat is currently held by Pat Grassley of rural New Hartford.

District 50 covers southern Butler County, all of Grundy County, and northern Hardin County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“In my 40-year career as a trust officer, my goal was to listen to my clients and discover their goals and ambitions. If elected to the Iowa House, I believe that would be my duty as well. I have a deep passion to serve and make the world around me better and more inclusive. I’ve seen firsthand how hard it is for the middle class to get ahead, get a handle on medical costs, and achieve the American Dream,” Evans said in a press release.

Evans said Iowans deserve affordable and accessible health care, and representation that is more transparent, more honest, and more effective.

“I will be a voice for the importance of a sound education so our children can have the same opportunities we had growing up in Iowa,” he said.

Dennis and his wife, Marilyn, have four grown sons and seven grandchildren.