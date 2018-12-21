DENISON, Iowa -- Three top officials with the city of Denison have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the nature of which has yet to be revealed.
According to a press release from the city, "certain city employees have been placed on paid temporary administrative leave pending the conclusion of an independent investigation."
Those employees are not named. The Des Moines Register reported Thursday that City Manager Terry Crawford, City Clerk Lisa Koch and Fire Chief Cory Snowgren were the individuals, and that Denison Mayor Jared Beymer placed them on leave Tuesday.
"Because this is a personnel investigation, not all aspects of the investigation may be made public at this time," the release says.
The city has contracted Des Moines law firm Brown, Winick, Graves, Gross, Baskerville and Schoenebaum, PLC to represent them in this matter, according to a letter from the firm to the city dated Dec. 14.
On Friday, the city plans a special, 7:30 a.m. meeting of the Denison City Council. The hiring of the Brown Winick law firm "as special council for employment and personnel matters" appears on the agenda.
