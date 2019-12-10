WATERLOO — Frustration over the demolition of a dangerous building prompted a testy exchange between city officials this week.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Councilwoman Margaret Klein butted heads Monday when discussing the time it has taken the city to tear down blighted houses, including an abandoned apartment building at West Ninth and Grant streets.
Klein said it was “shameful” the city takes so long to demolish the eyesores it acquires under court orders while still finding money for other projects.
She specifically criticized a program where the city is working with Hawkeye Community College building trades students to construct two new homes on Newell Street.
“Instead of helping our neighborhoods take down these blighted properties that are devaluing your property, people, we are going way out on a limb and building two spec homes in an area where the charities would not even accept those lots as a gift,” Klein said.
“We are prioritizing them wrong,” she added. “We should be taking down these houses.”
The criticism prompted a sharp response from Hart, who accused Klein of criticizing the work of city staff in dealing with blighted property.
“I will give as much credit to city staff for the past several years getting these abandoned houses,” Hart said. “To give the impression to people out in the community, on television, that the city of Waterloo is not taking a stance, not going to court, not going out to get these properties, I take exception to that.”
The two talked over each other briefly, with Klein saying her criticism was of the council and not any staff members.
The exchange came after resident Forest Dillavou criticized the city for failing to tear down the building at Ninth and Grant, which has been dropping bricks onto the public sidewalk.
“We take (property) away from the people that own them because they’re not taking care of them,” Dillavou said. “What do we do? We let it get worse, continually worse.”
The city acquired the Ninth and Grant building in 2016 and approved a demolition contract for the structure last April. The discovery of additional asbestos, which must be removed before demolition, has prevented the building from coming down.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said the city needs to budget more money for demolition based on the number of homes it acquires under Iowa Code Section 657A. Morrissey attends committee meetings where those acquisitions and demolitions are prioritized.
“When you go to that meeting you find out how under-budgeted the 657A properties are,” he said. “When there’s not enough money to do the work you’ve got to prioritize, and there’s been some big priorities that have taken place.”
Hart said acquisitions are a blessing and a curse.
“It’s a blessing now that we have a process through 657A that we can go in and get these places,” he said. “The curse is we have so many to go and get because we have not held people accountable that have these properties.”
