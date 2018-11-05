WATERLOO — Democratic candidates for governor and Iowa’s 1st Congressional District came to Black Hawk County to encourage volunteers and excite their base Sunday.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer came to Waterloo on Sunday to fire up volunteers before they went door-to-door, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell held a rally in Cedar Falls.
“I’m feeling great, the energy out there is amazing,” Finkenauer said.
Volunteers from California, Boston and New York City came to Iowa to help assist Democrats in the last days of the 2018 campaign.
Nate McBride, 66, lives in New York City, but is originally from Des Moines and was moved by Finkenauer’s campaign.
“It’s not easy to be engaged with real people about real issues about real candidates,” McBride said. “That’s why I’m here.”
In New York City, McBride is an architect and thinks this is one of the most important elections.
“Here I can make a difference, here I have an emotional connection,” McBride said. “So I ended up coming here to work for 29-year-old women who has promise.”
Before McBride and others went out, Finkenauer spoke with them and emphasized the two days left to reach people.
“Two days to prove and to be heard very loud and clear that Washington hasn’t heard folks here in this district or in Iowa for a very long time,” Finkenauer said to the group. “We have got to continue to keep this momentum going.”
The volunteers and enthusiasm are what are going to make the difference on Tuesday, Finkenauer said. She wants to make sure people know who she is and what she stands for.
“It’s not just about this 1st Congressional District, which by the way we need to flip that U.S. House and bring some common sense and decency back to Washington, it’s about making sure that we get Fred Hubbell and Rita Hart into that Governor’s Mansion,” Finkenauer said.
Hubbell held his event at the Hilton Garden Inn with his running mate Sen. Rita Hart.
More than 100 people packed a room at the Hilton Garden Inn, and a majority raised their hands when asked if they’ve already voted.
“A lot of people (are) very excited, very energetic, they’ve already done a lot of work here,” Hubbell said.
Hubbell said he wants to find as many people as he can in every nook and cranny in Iowa, inform them about his priorities and get them out to vote.
This weekend’s Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of 801 likely Iowa voters showed Hubbell leading 46 percent to 44 percent with a 3.5 percent margin of error.
“We want to be the administration that gets elected to stand up for Iowans,” Hubbell said during his speech. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to do everything we can to get out, knock on doors and get everybody to get to vote, because its time restore opportunities in our state, it’s time to invest in our people, and it’s time to work across the aisle for the benefit of all Iowans.”
