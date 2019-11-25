WATERLOO — Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro may disagree with Iowa’s position as first-in-the-nation to caucus, but he was still interested in getting his message out to Iowa Democrats on Saturday.
Castro, the former secretary of housing and urban development from 2014 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama, spent about 10 minutes at the podium laying out in broad terms the focus areas for his campaign during the Black Hawk County Democrats Hall of Fame Dinner at Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo.
The $45-a-plate dinner included a discussion of low-income people — something Castro said other candidates weren’t talking about.
“Somewhere along the way, as Democrats, we forgot to talk about the poor with the same intensity as we talk about the middle class,” Castro said, noting his campaign was focused on policies for the homeless, incarcerated and children in foster care. “We haven’t stopped speaking for those who are cast aside.”
Castro talked about his upbringing in San Antonio, where he and his identical twin brother were raised by their mother and grandmother in public schools, and how the brothers were able to attend Stanford University.
“I wish I could have taken a picture of my grandmother’s face to see how proud she was,” Castro said. “It was one of those moments you could feel the American dream coming true. And then we got the bill.”
Castro said he and his family were able to pay for college through federal Pell grants and work study, noting it is a lot harder for families like his to do that now.
“I’m here because we worked hard, but also because America worked for us,” he said. “This election is all about what we’re going to do to create an America where everyone counts.”
He said Iowa, as well as Texas — Castro’s home state — both were “temporarily red states” that were poised to vote Democratic in 2020, if those in the room were prepared to “redouble” their efforts.
“I look forward to that map of all the states, showing (Republican U.S. Sen.) Joni Ernst lost, (Republican U.S. Rep.) Steve King is no longer representing Iowa, and Donald Trump is no longer president,” Castro said, getting his biggest applause of the night. “You in Iowa can make that happen.”
Castro’s poll numbers are at an average of 0.8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. That places him among the lower tier of candidates and in the company of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, also at 0.8%, and behind former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was polling higher than Castro, at 1%. Bloomberg officially entered the race Sunday.
Democratic National Committee African American Political Director Cyrus Garrett gave the night’s keynote speech. The party also honored Sally Browne, Patricia Harper, Gene and Dolly Lind, Jane Teaford and Willie Mae Wright into the Black Hawk County Democrats Hall of Fame for 2019.
