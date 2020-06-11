Democrats say GOP House budget plan ‘abdicates’ Legislature’s responsibility

Mohr said the proposal was in response to projections state tax collections for fiscal 2021 will fall by $360 million.

Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, the committee’s ranking member, said the pandemic presents many challenges to state government.

It is not the time, he said, for lawmakers to “punt” their budgetmaking and oversight responsibilities for $7.85 billion in state funds and up to $3 billion in federal assistance.

“In 16 pages, the Legislature is entirely abdicating its responsibility to make a budget, and it is allowing for the governor’s office and executive branch to have an unheard of amount of authority, whether we are in emergency times or not,” Hall said in slamming the omnibus budget bill.

During a news conference Wednesday, Reynolds praised GOP legislators for putting Iowa in a “good spot” to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, with reserves topping $800 million and the current budget still projected to end this month with a surplus — in part with the help of $1.25 billion in federal stimulus aid.

“I think it is a responsible budget that has been put forth.,” the governor told reporters. “We have been working collaboratively, and I think that was the right approach moving forward. It was similar to the budget that we had worked on, too, and I think it’s a great approach.”

