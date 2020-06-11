Democrats say GOP House budget plan ‘abdicates’ Legislature’s responsibility

DES MOINES — Legislative Democrats accused majority Republicans on Wednesday of shirking their constitutional responsibility by proposing a 16-page “state quo” spending plan that surrenders up to $10 billion in budget authority to the governor.
The House Appropriations Committee voted 13-11 to forward a $7.85 billion budget bill for fiscal 2021 to the full House for consideration.
The bill, however, is unlikely to make it to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk, as Reynolds and GOP legislative leaders continue to privately negotiate a budget for fiscal 2021.
“When we are in times of disaster like what we’re in right now, it’s not status-quo time,” Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, D-Cedar Rapids, said. “So we need to do better than a status-quo budget.”
Appropriations Committee chairman Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic makes it prudent for legislators to pass a conservative budget with flexibility built in so state leaders can move money around or use reserves and federal stimulus aid to address needs.
“We don’t feel in these times that it’s time to grow government,” Mohr said in defending the fiscal 2021 spending plan.
The budget would boost funding to K-12 schools and regents’ special schools by 2.3 percent, raise Medicaid programs by $38 million, bolster Hawk-i children’s insurance with $18 million and increase a few other areas of state government.
Mohr said the proposal was in response to projections state tax collections for fiscal 2021 will fall by $360 million.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, the committee’s ranking member, said the pandemic presents many challenges to state government.
It is not the time, he said, for lawmakers to “punt” their budgetmaking and oversight responsibilities for $7.85 billion in state funds and up to $3 billion in federal assistance.
“In 16 pages, the Legislature is entirely abdicating its responsibility to make a budget, and it is allowing for the governor’s office and executive branch to have an unheard of amount of authority, whether we are in emergency times or not,” Hall said in slamming the omnibus budget bill.
During a news conference Wednesday, Reynolds praised GOP legislators for putting Iowa in a “good spot” to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, with reserves topping $800 million and the current budget still projected to end this month with a surplus — in part with the help of $1.25 billion in federal stimulus aid.
“I think it is a responsible budget that has been put forth.,” the governor told reporters. “We have been working collaboratively, and I think that was the right approach moving forward. It was similar to the budget that we had worked on, too, and I think it’s a great approach.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.