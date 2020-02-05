Democrats say another review committee could help address caucus issues

Chris Hall, a Democratic state legislator from Sioux City and another member of the 2016 caucus review committee said he thinks the committee’s work was productive and helped improve the caucus experience in 2020. He said he feels its recommendations helped create caucuses that were well-run until it came time to report the results.

When asked if another review committee could be similarly helpful in addressing how future caucus results are reported, Hall said the focus for now needs to remain on producing complete and accurate results.

“The dust needs to settle. First, we need to make sure the information is accurate and well-reported,” Hall said. “And certainly (then) we’ll be wanting to figure out the next steps from there.”

Nagle praised the state party for focusing on accurate results and criticized the national party for requiring additional data reporting. In an effort to increase transparency in the process, the national party this year required the state party for the first time to record and report not just the state delegate equivalents earned at the end of the process, but also the total first preference for each candidate and the final alignment.