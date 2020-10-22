Democrats, Republicans agree on election’s importance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Hinson’s campaign headquarters in Cedar Rapids, Haley said incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer doesn’t represent the 1st District, which includes Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo and Marshalltown.

“We had a hiccup in 2018 and we got someone in there that didn’t need to be in there,” Haley said about Finkenauer’s defeat of Republican U.S. Rep. Rod Blum. “But now that she’s in there, she is a Pelosi protégé” who voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 93 percent of the time.

“She’s against Second Amendment, she wants to go and socialize health care, which would hurt our rural hospitals here in the area the most,” Haley added.

However, Finkenauer spokeswoman McKenzie Wilson rejected Haley’s criticism as “simply inaccurate.”

“She supports the Second Amendment, and she has been a champion for rural hospitals and accessible, affordable health care,” Wilson said. “Eighty-one percent of her votes in Congress have been bipartisan and she’s stood up to her party when it matters.”

Down the street at Noelridge Park, the Biden presidential campaign hosted a “Why We Vote” news conference where State Auditor Rob Sand there are many reasons to vote this year — including some he never thought he would have to talk about.