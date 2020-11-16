Democrats ran good candidates, campaigns, ‘but came up short,’ leader says

So although he’s disappointed in the outcome, “we’re not disheartened ... we’re not giving up.”

“We know that a lot of Iowans are depending on us to be their advocate,” Prichard said. “That’s why we’re here fighting.”

Speaking from personal experience, Konfrst said sometimes candidates have to run more than once to get elected. As an example, she pointed to Eric Gjerde of Cedar Rapids, who lost to an incumbent two years ago, but won an open-seat race earlier this month.

“We’re not done with these folks,” she said about unsuccessful candidates.

Democrats will be pushing the GOP majority to take action on the coronavirus pandemic, Prichard said. Numbers have been rising with more than 180,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,000 deaths.

“We know that until we are able to get control of the pandemic and people are safe again, and feel safe, that life really won’t really go back to normal and the economy of Iowa will not move forward like it should,” said Prichard, a Charles City attorney. “So we’re really focused on recovery and getting through the pandemic.”