DES MOINES — Four Democratic presidential hopefuls pledged Monday to keep Social Security solvent by raising the income cap on wealthier Americans.
The 2020 hopefuls participated in a forum sponsored by AARP Iowa and the Des Moines Register. All four supported adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act to expand coverage to more Americans, but three balked at eliminating private insurance.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also promised to force pharmaceutical companies to lower the prices of prescription drugs.
“Health care should be a right,” Booker told the forum, which will feature more Democratic candidates at different venues at four locations throughout the week.
“If I am your president, on Day One I’m going to start doing things to repair the damage done to the Affordable Care Act from this president who has been going after it, and I’m going to make sure that we start the march toward getting more people access and driving down costs and that’s what American’s want.”
Biden began the week by unveiling a health plan to create a public health insurance option while preserving the ACA benefits like protecting patients with preexisting conditions, expanding Medicaid protections and keeping young people on their parents’ coverage.
He would empower Medicare to negotiate drug prices directly, allow the importation of prescription drugs and extend tax credits for health insurance.
Biden said his plan will cost $750 billion over a decade — not $3 trillion like Medicare for All — paid for by reversing Trump administration tax cuts.
“I think it’s the quickest and most reasonable, rational and best way to get to universal care,” said Biden.
You have free articles remaining.
Asked if Biden’s plan sounded familiar, Klobuchar responded, “You mean because it’s mine?”
She also has proposed a public option while building on the Affordable Care Act.
“It would concern me to kick half of America off of their insurance in four years, which is what the other plan specifically says,” Klobuchar told the forum. “I think we’re always going to have some private insurance as part of the American health care system, but I do think that costs are too high.”
Booker — one of several 2020 contenders co-sponsoring the Medicare for All bill — said he did not want to “quibble” with Biden over varying labels for the ultimate goal of ensuring all Americans have health care.
“I don’t think it’s likely that we’re going to have a massive transformation of our system,” said Booker, who supported lowering the age to 55 for Medicare eligibility.
“My driving value is getting to the point where every American is covered with a high quality of care,” Booker added. “I will not let perfect be the enemy of good. ... That’s why I’m keeping all options on the table.”
Hickenlooper said President Donald Trump and Republicans are trying to paint Democrats as socialists, prompting him to call for a “clear line” against a massive government expansion.
“A public option, if it’s done properly, allows people the choice to migrate to that public option,” he said. “... Ultimately, you could end up with a Medicare-for-all type solution, but it would be an evolution, not a revolution and would take maybe 10 or 15 years. That type of approach is better.”
Hickenlooper doesn’t support raising the age requirements for Social Security or Medicare and joined his three Democratic colleagues in seeking to raise the cap — but not eliminate it — on income levels. At least two candidates supported creating a “doughnut hole” above the $133,000 yearly income cap whereby additional taxation would kick in at the $250,000 or $400,000 levels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.