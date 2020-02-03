Democrats on Waterloo's west side split support among candidates

WATERLOO -- Democrats in a traditionally Republican Waterloo voting precinct were heavily divided over the best candidate to win the White House.
There was no clear frontrunner Monday among caucusgoers in the Lou Henry Hoover Elementary gymnasium.
Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden wound up in a virtual dead heat by the end of the night in Ward 1, Precinct 6, which includes the Audubon Park and Audubon Heights neighborhoods and is one of just four Waterloo precincts tilting to Trump in the 2016 general election.
Klobuchar supporters were the loudest in the room as their candidate, while not leading most Iowa polls, was the slight favorite among the precinct's 158 attendees.
"It makes me feel really good," said Susan Frevert, Klobuchar's precinct captain. "I think Amy is the only one who has a really good chance of beating Donald Trump because she will appeal to moderates as well as other Democrats.
"I have actually voted for Amy Klobuchar several times because we moved here from Minnesota," she added. "Our kids went to the same high school Amy Klobuchar graduated from."
Klobuchar also picked up a few extra votes when Elizabeth Warren fell the votes shy of reaching the 15 percent viability threshold.
Margaret Whiting, who was Warren's precinct captain, said the group initially tried to sway a handful of uncommitted caucusgoers to their side before things fell apart and Warren supporters left for other campaigns.
"We were hoping Warren would be viable and she was very close," said Whiting, who wound up in Klobuchar's camp. "I'm a little disappointed but I also like Amy Klobuchar too."
The final totals were so close that all four of the viable candidates were initially awarded three delegates to the county convention. But the precinct only had 11 delegates available.
A coin toss was held to determine whether Buttigieg or Biden lost one of their delegates, and Biden came out on top.
Many of the remaining Democratic candidates failed to draw even a single support to the caucus site. Michael Bennett, Michael Bloomberg, Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer were blanked, while Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang had just three and two supporters respectively.
Sydney Weldon, who was holding a sign supporting Andrew Yang, saw the handwriting on the wall shortly before the first alignment began.
"Unless we get a big old crowd in the next six minutes it's just me and my mom," said Weldon, who was already being approached by representatives of other campaigns seeking her support.
"I caucused for Bernie Sanders in 2016," Weldon said, noting the senator from Vermont was her second choice.
Jim Allison, one of the initial three Gabbard supporters, chose to remain uncommitted at the end of the night.
"I'm a former Republican. I caucused. I was a delegate at the state convention," Allison said. "When I came over here I was hoping for something substantive.
"It's about principle, about the Constitution," he added. "If there is any one candidate that's going to bring this nation together it was going to be Tulsi."
Precinct captain Miriam Tyson struggled with an inadequate sound system during the evening but there were no snafus reported throughout the process. The party made changes made this year to reduce the number of "realignments" allowed when candidates were deemed to lack viability.
"I think it went a little quicker this year without the multiple votes," Tyson said.
A second Democratic caucus site was being held next door in the lunch room at Lou Henry Hoover Elementary, and the results from Ward 2, Precinct 6 were nearly the same.
Klobuchar also had the most supporters in that precinct, but Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren were all viable.