Democrats on Waterloo's west side split support among candidates

"We were hoping Warren would be viable and she was very close," said Whiting, who wound up in Klobuchar's camp. "I'm a little disappointed but I also like Amy Klobuchar too."

The final totals were so close that all four of the viable candidates were initially awarded three delegates to the county convention. But the precinct only had 11 delegates available.

A coin toss was held to determine whether Buttigieg or Biden lost one of their delegates, and Biden came out on top.

Many of the remaining Democratic candidates failed to draw even a single support to the caucus site. Michael Bennett, Michael Bloomberg, Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer were blanked, while Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang had just three and two supporters respectively.

Sydney Weldon, who was holding a sign supporting Andrew Yang, saw the handwriting on the wall shortly before the first alignment began.

"Unless we get a big old crowd in the next six minutes it's just me and my mom," said Weldon, who was already being approached by representatives of other campaigns seeking her support.

"I caucused for Bernie Sanders in 2016," Weldon said, noting the senator from Vermont was her second choice.