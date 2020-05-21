Democrats Mauro, Greenfield tangle in Senate candidate debate

The one-time $1,200 payment in the earlier relief package was not enough to sustain individuals and families and the “mom and pop businesses on the square in our rural communities,” she said. “We need to focus on the majority and not the small minority of wealthy in this country.”

Later in the hour-long debate, Mauro and Greenfield returned to their disagreement over campaign financing.

Greenfield, who boasts she has offered a plan to end political corruption and is not taking money from corporate political action committees, said she has no control over the Senate Majority PAC, which is advertising heavily on Iowa television in her behalf.

“We’re not going to get to the bottom of any of the things we’re talking about today if we don’t end political corruption,” said Greenfield, who has been endorsed by End Citizens United.

But leadership, Mauro countered, “is that you stand up and speak out” as he has done in rejecting support from fossil fuels groups. Real leadership would be speaking out against the PAC ads supporting her that are running on television.