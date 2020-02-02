Democrats make their closing arguments to Iowans

“All these issues are on the ballot. But there’s something on the ballot that’s even bigger, even more important: the character of the nation,” Biden said.

Warren continued to hammer on her theme of offering a presidency that promises “big, structural change” and gets corruption out of politics.

“We’re going to win this thing by drawing the sharpest distinction between the most corrupt administration in history and a Democrat who’s willing to go out there and fight for us,” Warren said in Davenport on Sunday.

The previous night, at the Scott County Democrats’ fundraiser, Warren urged Democrats to not be afraid to fight for “big ideas.” Warren has expressed support for sweeping proposals like “Medicare for All” and tuition-free college, and she pushed back when people suggest her plans are too big or too expensive.

“Fighting for what we believe in is us at our best. When we have the big ideas and we get out there and fight for them, the ones that meet the big problems of our times, that’s when Democrats win,” Warren said. “This is not a time to think small. This is a time to think big.”

Klobuchar also spoke at the Scott County event, and the next night she was in Des Moines for a rally attended by roughly 350 people.