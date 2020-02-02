Democrats make their closing arguments to Iowans

ANKENY — The race is close, the end is near, and there is support still to be gained.
Seven of the Democrats hoping to be the next U.S. president spent as much time as they could this past week in Iowa making their closing arguments.
The candidates targeted in particular the thousands of undecided caucus participants — a Monmouth poll published last week showed roughly half of Iowa Democrats say they still could change their minds before Monday night’s caucuses.
With former vice president Joe Biden, former mayor Pete Buttigieg, and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren continuing to lead the field and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar appearing to surge, the competition for those undecided Iowans is fierce.
Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar were constrained by the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Each dispatched surrogates to Iowa, Klobuchar and Warren held online town hall events with Iowans, and Sanders video called into one of his campaign’s surrogate events.
Buttigieg closed with a relentless Iowa campaign schedule: 25 events scheduled over the course of the week hitting all quadrants of the state.
Buttigieg has made the closing argument that Democrats cannot rely on politics of the past, and must instead look to the future. It’s his way of leaning into the fact that, of the top contenders in the race, he is the only without extensive experience in Washington, D.C. Buttigieg’s political experience is highlighted by his stint as mayor of South Bend, a city roughly the size as Cedar Rapids.
“In order to govern well, and in order to win big, we have to look to the future, got to leave the politics of the past in the past. We can’t rely on the same Washington playbook that brought us to this point. The next president’s going to face fundamentally new challenges, from technology to the economy, to security to climate, and we need to have our eyes focused on the future,” Buttigieg said after a campaign event Thursday night in Ankeny. Nearly 600 people attended, according to local officials.
“Plus, if you look at how we win, how my party wins the White House, every time we have in recent memory it’s been with a candidate who was focused on the future and opening the door to a new generation,” Buttigieg said. “So that’s why I’m pointing out that the biggest risk we could take is to fall back on the familiar when we’re in the fight of our lives.”
That contrasts the 38-year-old Buttigieg with 77-year-old Biden, the two-term vice president and 36-year U.S. senator from Delaware.
But Biden is using his experience as a selling point in his closing argument: that he is the Democrat who is best equipped to face and defeat Trump in the November general election.
While Buttigieg attempted to portray an air of hope and optimism, Biden delivered a dire warning about losing another election to Trump and the impact it would have on the country. On Thursday in Waukee, Biden’s remarks were a relentless assault on Trump, and he highlighted issues like health care, climate policy, gun safety and foreign policy.
“All these issues are on the ballot. But there’s something on the ballot that’s even bigger, even more important: the character of the nation,” Biden said.
Warren continued to hammer on her theme of offering a presidency that promises “big, structural change” and gets corruption out of politics.
“We’re going to win this thing by drawing the sharpest distinction between the most corrupt administration in history and a Democrat who’s willing to go out there and fight for us,” Warren said in Davenport on Sunday.
The previous night, at the Scott County Democrats’ fundraiser, Warren urged Democrats to not be afraid to fight for “big ideas.” Warren has expressed support for sweeping proposals like “Medicare for All” and tuition-free college, and she pushed back when people suggest her plans are too big or too expensive.
“Fighting for what we believe in is us at our best. When we have the big ideas and we get out there and fight for them, the ones that meet the big problems of our times, that’s when Democrats win,” Warren said. “This is not a time to think small. This is a time to think big.”
Klobuchar also spoke at the Scott County event, and the next night she was in Des Moines for a rally attended by roughly 350 people.
Before returning to Washington to the U.S. Senate for the impeachment hearings, Klobuchar made the closing argument that she is best suited to win because she has been successful in Minnesota districts that have been favorable to Republicans. In 2018 she won more than a third of the precincts Trump won in 2016.
At his own event before heading to the impeachment trial, Sanders implored supporters to help guarantee a big turnout for the caucuses. It was a new focus for Sanders, who rarely strays from his economic populist stump speech.
He had plenty of attention: Roughly 1,400 people heard Sanders speak at a campaign rally in Ames last Saturday.
“On caucus night, if somebody tells you turnout is high, we win. If somebody tells you turnout is low, we lose,” Sanders told the crowd. “If we can create a high voter turnout … we will win here in Iowa. We will begin the process of defeating the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”
And, Sanders said, it will take that kind of excitement for Democrats to win in the general election, too.
“What will it take to defeat Donald Trump? We are going to need the largest voter turnout in American history. That’s true,” Sanders said. “I do not believe the same old, same old politics is going to generate that excitement, to generate that turnout.”
Buttigieg said from a candidate’s perspective, the final days before the caucuses feel like “kind of a blur.” He said his final days on the campaign trail in Iowa are part closing argument, part cheerleader for the people working on this campaign.
“We’re going from one community to the next, we’re engaging everybody that we can. You see the team, the organizers and volunteers firing on all cylinders,” Buttigieg said. “I’m concentrating my time on delivering that closing case and making sure that that I’m encouraging and thanking everybody who’s pouring their hearts into this effort.”
Reporter Graham Ambrose in Davenport contributed.
