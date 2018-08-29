CEDAR FALLS — In an effort to stimulate a “blue wave” in November’s midterm elections, Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, met Wednesday with University of Northern Iowa students to discuss education.
“We need help. We’re not getting help,” said Jacob Madden, UNI Student Government member and Democratic Party intern. “As a senior here I’ve gone through quite a few tuition increases, and I’m paying over $1,100 more this year than I did when I was a freshman in 2015.”
Madden has had to take out federal student loans every year to pay for his school.
Sam McFadden, a senior at UNI, said her loans will equal about $20,000 when she graduates.
“I personally am very worried about paying back my loans,” McFadden said.
Price said he’s seeing similar problems with a lack of resources in K-12 education.
“Now we’re at a point where even though we’re being told the economy’s doing well the state is out of money,” Price said. “The state’s out of money because we’re giving away all these tax credits and giving all this money away.”
He asked the students what $20 million would do for the UNI campus if it hadn’t gone to Apple for a data center in Waukee.
“That’s what we’re seeing out across the state is this ‘misprioritization,’” Price said. “It’s all of us that have to bear the brunt of it.
“You folks are having to pay the cost for Kim Reynolds’ mistakes in the governor’s office,” Price said.
The one thing Republicans won’t touch is the tax cuts, Price said.
“For the state of Iowa, we have cut through the muscle, we cut through the fat, we’re at the bone. We can’t cut anymore,” Price said.
Rep. Walt Rogers, R-Cedar Falls, chairman of the House Education Committee, disagreed. Tax cuts put more money in the hands of job producers, Rogers said.
“That helps the economy, and when the economy does well that increases the overall tax base to the state,” Rogers said. “Any time that you put a dollar bill in the hand of a job creator, versus someone that’s going to spend government money, that’s a better use of dollars.”
Price urged students to vote for Democrats up and down the ticket to help change education spending.
“That’s why this election is so important,” Price said. “We’re at a tipping point.”
