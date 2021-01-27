Democrats decry ‘freight train’ of school choice bills

SF 159 is her plan to provide state scholarships of up to $5,200 for parents to send children to private or charter schools. Democrats questioned the timing of the measure, given that setting the new spending threshold for K-12 schools traditionally is the first budget issue lawmakers take up. They contended the measure would siphon money from public schools at a time they are facing additional expenses for COVID-19 safety concerns.

Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, Appropriations Committee chairman, said K-12 funding is not related to the bill.

He disputed Democratic claims SF 159 was “defunding” public education, noting K-12 schools get 43.5% of the state’s nearly $8 billion budget, and the last time schools were hit with reductions was during former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver’s time in office. “We’re not going to change our fiscally conservative approach to our budget, which has really over the past years been very, very, very successful,” he said.

Democratic committee members rained down criticism on GOP plans for an unlimited standing appropriation to pay for private education with potentially more than $50 million in public dollars — an approach they charged will actually limit parents’ choices.