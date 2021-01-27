Democrats decry ‘freight train’ of school choice bills

DES MOINES — Overmatched legislative Democrats made a last-ditch stand Wednesday against what one leader called a Republican “freight train” intent on moving two controversial education measures on a fast track to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her signature.
Two bill passed the Senate Appropriations Committee 13-8, clearing the way for floor debate Thursday. One would provide state-funded scholarships to families sending children to private schools. The panel also passed a separate measure requiring districts to provide 100% in-person classroom instruction for K-12 students who want it.
Across the rotunda, House Republicans prepared for a debate Thursday on the in-person instruction bill with the school voucher debate expected in the near future as well.
“They are fast-tracking the most radical attack on public education that this state has ever seen,” said Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville. “To see Republicans decide to put ideology before our public education system is incredibly disappointing. I’m really hopeful that the House is able to stop it, because it looks like they’re running like a freight train over here.”
Prospects for House Democrats to derail either Senate File 159 or Senate File 160 appeared doubtful. Republicans have a 59-41 advantage in the House and a 32-18 majority in the Senate and a Republican governor asking both bills be delivered to her desk.
SF 159 is her plan to provide state scholarships of up to $5,200 for parents to send children to private or charter schools. Democrats questioned the timing of the measure, given that setting the new spending threshold for K-12 schools traditionally is the first budget issue lawmakers take up. They contended the measure would siphon money from public schools at a time they are facing additional expenses for COVID-19 safety concerns.
Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, Appropriations Committee chairman, said K-12 funding is not related to the bill.
He disputed Democratic claims SF 159 was “defunding” public education, noting K-12 schools get 43.5% of the state’s nearly $8 billion budget, and the last time schools were hit with reductions was during former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver’s time in office. “We’re not going to change our fiscally conservative approach to our budget, which has really over the past years been very, very, very successful,” he said.
Democratic committee members rained down criticism on GOP plans for an unlimited standing appropriation to pay for private education with potentially more than $50 million in public dollars — an approach they charged will actually limit parents’ choices.
“You’ve been chipping away at our public school budgets every year like paper cuts, and now you’ve moved on to a machete with this bill that defunds public schools to give money for private-school education directly into a parent’s pocket,” said Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines.
Democrats said Iowa families in rural areas are most at risk under a bill they say has drawn overwhelming opposition in polls and has no data indicating it would improve student achievement.
“You have no state data to show this will work across the state the way that you intend,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. “There is no data produced in the state of Iowa that supports this radical idea. You are stumbling into the unknown with this, casting taxpayer dollars to the wind on what is an experiment.”
Under the proposal, which Reynolds’ staff estimates initially would cost up to $3 million, about 10,000 students attending 34 Iowa public schools that are receiving certain federal support would qualify for scholarships.
Reynolds’ 65-page bill:
- Establishes state funding for students in struggling public schools to attend private schools.
- Creates a charter school program.
- Allows students to transfer out of schools -- like Waterloo's -- that have a voluntary or court-ordered diversity plan.
Scholarships would be available for students at public schools receiving support under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
The dollar amount for the scholarships is not yet specified in the bill.
The bill also creates a charter school program. Charter schools are public schools exempt from most state education regulations. The bill funds the charter program by shifting money from the public school in which any charter school student lives to the charter school instead.
And the bill creates a mechanism by which students in districts with diversity programs can transfer out. Some districts with diversity programs — including Waterloo — do not allow students to transfer out.
Senators also are expected Thursday to debate SF 160, a bill that would require all Iowa schools to provide a 100% in-person instruction option, but still allow a waiver process through the state Department of Education in case a district is hit with a viral outbreak.
The proposal would take effect no later than the second Monday after enactment and would be in effect until the June 30 end of the current fiscal year. Parents and students would be given at least five days to decide what kind of instruction they wish to receive, according to the legislation.