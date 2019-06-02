DES MOINES -- Cattle call season begins this coming weekend in Iowa with a herd that would make a factory farm blush.
Seventeen presidential candidates will speak at next Sunday’s Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids.
It is the first significant multi-candidate event of the 2019-2020 caucus cycle, giving Iowa Democrats their first opportunity to hear from a majority of the candidates in the vast field on the same stage.
Multiple-candidate events, commonly referred to as cattle calls, have become a staple of the Iowa caucuses. Political party organizations and issue advocacy groups put on the events to give voters a look at as many candidates as possible on the same stage and, especially in the case of advocacy groups, to put a set of issues at the forefront of the campaign.
Whether these cattle calls will prove useful to Iowa Democrats as they try to navigate a field of roughly two dozen candidates remains to be seen, and is in part up to the candidates themselves, experts said.
What’s more certain is Democrats are already behind the pace set by Iowa Republicans during the 2015-2016 cycle, when they also faced a large field of primary candidates.
By the end of May 2015 there had already been three such events featuring significant portions of the large field of Republican candidates. Nine then or eventual candidates spoke at the Iowa Freedom Summit in January 2015, nine spoke at the Iowa Ag Summit in March, and 11 spoke at the Republican Party of Iowa’s annual spring fundraiser in May.
And the Democrat's next event likely to attract a similar number of candidates probably will not be until the Polk County Democrats’ Steak Fry in late September, or the Iowa Democratic Party's Fall Dinner in November.
One potential exception could be Progress Iowa’s annual Corn Feed, scheduled for July 14 in Cedar Rapids. As of mid-May, just six candidates had pledged to attend the event, although that number could grow.
That contrasts with 2015, when Republicans held six cattle calls. In addition to the three previously mentioned, Bob Vander Plaats’ Family Leader organization hosted two events and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s first-ever Roast and Ride summer fundraiser featured seven candidates.
Yet it may not have mattered that Republicans held all those cattle calls in 2015. Donald Trump finished second in the Iowa caucuses and eventually won the party’s nomination not because of his campaign appearances at Iowa cattle calls -- he only participated in two of them -- but in spite of at least of one of them.
It was at the first Family Leader event, in July 2015 on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, that Trump made his infamous comments questioning U.S. Sen. John McCain’s status as an American hero and saying he preferred military members who were not captured.
You have free articles remaining.
Steffen Schmidt, a Lucken Professor of political science at ISU, said more credit for Trump’s success in 2015 goes to his performances in the debates, where he could directly attack his fellow candidates.
“Did (the cattle call events) cause Iowa Republicans to support Donald Trump in 2016? No. He won because of his 'HUUUGE' and unusual personality, his attack dog tactics and demeaning his opponents,” Schmidt wrote in an email to the bureau.
The Democratic candidates next weekend in Cedar Rapids have just five minutes to use their first opportunity to stand out in the crowd.
“It really is a challenge for any one of the large field of Democratic candidates to stand out at this point, regardless of the forum,” said Donna Hoffman, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa. “The cattle call-type events can be memorable for a particular candidate if they do very well, or if they say something controversial or provocative. But for most it will be just another campaign appearance in the state and certainly won’t make or break a candidate.”
Timothy Hagle, a political science professor at the University of Iowa, said the expansive field and short speaking time create unique challenges for the candidates. But a good communicator could deliver a message that resonates with not only Democrats but a broader audience, Hagle said.
“If the candidates are all saying the same things on major issues and not getting off their 5-minute talking points, then it’s hard to distinguish between them,” Hagle said. “Then again, a 5-minute pitch might be enough to tell if a candidate can quickly and clearly make the case for him or herself, or for a particular issue.”
At the very least, Hagle said, the event can help the candidates simply by their showing up and getting in front of some of the most active Iowa Democrats. Even if a candidate is not able to leave a lasting impression, just being among the voices heard could be helpful.
“Woody Allen is credited with saying that 80 percent of success in life is showing up. Showing up at events like this won’t guarantee success, but not showing up can be a problem,” Hagle said. “The nature of the caucuses are such that candidates need to attend a wide variety of events and activities across the state. This gives them opportunities to meet many of the activists who they would like to have support them in their caucus campaign. Along these lines, big events which are likely to draw the party’s activists are pretty important in terms of making a good impression by showing up or avoiding a bad one by skipping it.”
For the candidates who have decided to show up, they face the challenge of threading a very fine needle: saying something that makes them stand out from 16 other candidates while not saying something so outlandish that is causes a drag on their campaign.
Hoffman said the more likely result is that none of the speeches will represent a turning point in the campaign, that few --- if any --- will be truly memorable.
That’s not to suggest cattle calls are not worthwhile events, Hoffman said.
“Because it is early, a good or bad performance isn’t necessarily going to be remembered three months from now. But, anything to help with a little momentum for the campaign might be useful as they begin preparing for the debates at the end of June,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.