Democrats: Bill targeting Big Tech not based in reality

DES MOINES — Legislation that would withdraw tax incentives to Big Tech companies found to have censored online speech advanced in the Iowa Legislature, but lawmakers acknowledged the bill needs work, and Gov. Kim Reynolds stopped short of endorsing their efforts.

House File 633 would target “dominant social media companies” by blocking or taking away government financial incentives for companies like Facebook and Google, which have data centers in Iowa, if it was determined in court they were limiting free speech.

The bill is similar to Senate File 402, which also has been approved by a subcommittee. Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said the bill targets internet sites and digital marketplaces that seem to be blocking conservatives who voice opinions on social media platforms.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, acknowledged the practical implications of writing legislation involving the regulation of free speech.

“But I am concerned about Big Tech media censorship in what now is clearly a major part of the public square,” he said at a subcommittee meeting Thursday. “I understand absolutely the work we have to do to make this workable. We also have to be respectful of private companies and their rights. So there are a lot of realities we’re dealing with.”