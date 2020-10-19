Democrats believe Iowa House majority in reach

Political science experts say studies show in-person conversations are the best way to convince people to vote.

But some candidates and voters are apprehensive about in-person conversations. Public health experts recommend people maintain at least six feet between each other to avoid spreading the virus.

Prichard, who also has been targeted by House Republicans, said it is up to the individual candidate whether they campaign door-to-door.

“I haven’t been door-knocking, but I have been walking the neighborhoods, dropping literature and talking to people when I felt safe doing that. But I’m in a different situation in my rural district that some people are in more urban areas,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the pandemic, yeah, we would absolutely be campaigning the way we normally do, and that’s with the shoe leather and knocking on doors. But we’ve just had to make those adjustments for public safety and for the safety of our candidates and staff, too. We don’t want to put anybody in danger.”

Republicans said they are door-knocking responsibly by knocking and then standing back at least six feet while talking to the prospective voter.

“There’s a safe way that you can do things you just have to be smart about it,” Grassley said.