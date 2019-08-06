CHARLES CITY -- State Rep. Todd Prichard, a Charles City Democrat who served as minority leader in the Iowa House, was deployed to South Korea on Monday as part of his duties as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Prichard has been in the military for more than 20 years. He participated in the Army ROTC program at the University of Iowa. He later commissioned into the regular army as an infantry lieutenant. He was deployed with the First Cavalry Division as a rifle platoon leader to Kuwait as part of Operation Desert Spring.
Following his service in Kuwait, he returned to Iowa and joined the 1/133 Infantry Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard in Dubuque.
“While I’ll be serving our state and nation in a different capacity for the next few weeks, I want my constituents in Chickasaw, Floyd, and Cerro Gordo counties to know they can still contact me through email at todd.prichard@legis.iowa.gov if they need assistance,” Prichard said in a news release.
He is expected to return to Iowa later this month.
