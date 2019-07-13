WATERLOO — Seven Democratic presidential hopefuls were pressed on their plans to win back rural and working class voters during a stop at a Waterloo union hall Saturday.
Many of the candidates speaking at the “Passport to Victory” fundraiser at the United Auto Workers Local 828 Hall were looking to build support for their campaigns which were polling nationally with support of 1 percent or less. Several hundred attended the nearly five-hour event.
The exception was South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg who received support from 7 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
Buttigieg, like many of those at the event, was asked about winning back union workers and rural voters who swung to the GOP in 2016.
“They made us out to look like we were the party of the establishment, the party of the system, the party of normal,” Buttigieg said. “Normal doesn’t work. If we’re selling back to normal we could lose again.
“We got so focused on protecting jobs we forgot about the workers,” added Buttigieg, who said plans to help workers now must be focused on results.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney said his administration would put workers first, noting his father used to say, “If you care about workers you vote for the Democrats.”
But Delaney’s speech focused mostly on the need to rid the system of rigid ideology and partisanship to solve programs together.
“We don’t spend our time doing things,” he said. “We spend all of our time arguing about things.”
Former Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan talked about his recently unveiled plan to put social and emotional learning programs in schools. But he also spoke of helping workers.
“The people that work hard, they play by the rules, they do everything right and yet they lose their job and can’t find a good one,” he said. “They go from $40 an hour down to $15 and keep working harder.”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bluntly said the Democrats must “be the party of the working people again,” which starts by Congress voting down a trade agreement he believes resembles the former North American Free Trade Agreement that caused harm in places Democrats lost in 2016.
“If we’re going to make sure we’re the party of working people let’s begin by saying no to a treaty negotiated by Donald Trump for and of and by the big corporations,” he said.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said money current used to give tax cuts to the rich and fund wars should be used to help working people.
“We need to change those priorities and invest in America, invest in rural infrastructure and invest in rural water projects and invest in rural schools that we’ve ignored,” he said.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar talked about her plans to rein in prescription drug prices that have grown during the Trump administration and make the U.S. a leader again in fighting climate change.
“I can promise you I will govern with integrity,” she said.
Former Pennsylvania Rep. and U.S. Navy Admiral Joe Sestak focused heavily on lack of leadership in White House on climate change and international issues.
“Our retreat from the world today is so damaging and destructive to our American dream here at home,” he said.
Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz appreciated the attention given by most of the candidates to working class voters.
“The Democratic Party that has to come back is the party of FDR, the economic policies of Lyndon Johnson,” Schwartz said. “I think that’s what is going to beat the evilness of somebody like Donald Trump.
“There are tens of millions of people in this country who have been left behind by both parties for a very long time,” he added. “They look at the Democratic party as a bunch of snooty snobs that look down on them. That can’t be the case anymore. We need people that are really advocating for working people.”
While the candidates were pitching ideas, it was Jacob Poorman who brought the ball.
The Winthrop Democrat who currently supports Elizabeth Warren in the race for the nomination got a few more candidate signatures on a baseball he’s been taking to events. He hopes to have it signed by 21 of the 24 hopefuls by the end of this weekend.
“It tells a lot how a candidate approaches this — whether or not they even sign in the first place, where they sign, how they sign,” he said.
