BETTENDORF — Three Democratic presidential hopefuls vowed to reduce prescription drug prices, promote “Medicare for All” and maintain the solvency of Social Security at a forum before more than 200 people Tuesday.
The forum, sponsored by AARP Iowa and The Des Moines Register, featured New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former cabinet Secretary Julián Castro and California Sen. Kamala Harris. It was the second of five forums scheduled across Iowa this week, with 19 presidential hopefuls participating in all. The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus is in February 2020.
The candidates mostly agreed on broad policy contours — and occasionally specifics. Each had 25 minutes to answer questions from moderators and the audience. No opening remarks were allowed, though candidates gave a closing statement.
Kirsten Gillibrand
When asked how she would bring down the cost of prescription drugs, Gillibrand promised to use antitrust laws against pharmaceutical companies. If a drug company does not produce a generic alternative in a “reasonable amount of time,” she would ask the National Institutes of Health to produce that generic “to create not-for-profit competition with the private industry.”
She also would use the public authority to undermine the influence of corporate lobbyists, she said.
“Laws are written in the dead of night by special interests,” she said. “Under my Medicare-for-All plan, the first thing I’m going to do is go back to the drug manufacturers and guarantee that American citizens and anyone on Medicare pays the lowest price for every drug.”
Gillibrand, Castro, and Harris all support Medicare for All.
Although some Democratic candidates want to abolish private insurance, Gillibrand resisted calls for a complete public takeover of the market. “Insurance doesn’t have to be illegal,” she said. “Let’s just compete with them.”
One of the biggest applause lines of the afternoon came when Gillibrand pledged to “outlaw the use of advertising to sell drugs.”
She also floated an idea, which she described as “not yet fully fleshed out,” to provide a universal basic income to full-time caregivers who care for siblings, spouses, parents or other relatives.
Julian Castro
Castro assured attendees he would fight to protect Social Security.
“You earned Social Security, so Social Security should always be strong and there for you,” Castro said. To ensure its viability, he would increase the payroll tax to include income beyond its roughly $130,000 cap and “search for other revenues.”
Castro also spoke about prescription drug prices, including the need for Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
You have free articles remaining.
“We need to support the importation of drugs from countries that have a safe vetting process like Canada so that people can get the drugs they need cheaply,” Castro added. “There is no reason that insulin should cost several times more here, in the United States, than it does in Canada or other countries.”
Castro also connected immigration reform, one of his signature issues, to the slate of problems facing senior citizens in an aging country. By encouraging safe immigration, he said, the U.S. can attract young, needed workers.
Castro formerly served as mayor of San Antonio and later as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the cabinet of President Obama. He is the only Latino candidate.
Kamala Harris
Harris vowed to require drug companies to price fairly — and to deploy the Department of Justice to enforce accountability as necessary.
“I am prepared to end the tax break that pharmaceutical companies have been receiving for advertising prescription medication,” she added. “In the mid-’80s the rules changed, and they’ve received these phenomenal tax breaks for direct-to-consumer marketing.
“Their main business model is about profit, not public health,” she said.
On Tuesday, Harris released a plan that would allow the federal government to set the prices of some prescription drugs as well as to tax 100% of drug profits above fair market price.
Asked how she as president would help get generics to the market, Harris threatened to pull patents from companies that don’t follow the rules.
The U.S. government is “is so much in the pocket of the pharma companies that we’re allowing them to charge our people more than they charge” people in countries like the United Kingdom, she said. “That’s outrageous. It’s really outrageous.”
“There are seniors in Iowa who get on a bus to go to Canada and get their medication,” Harris said. “This is an issue we can solve.”
Harris wants to end private insurance. “There will eventually not be a need for private insurance,” she said.
Harris served as California attorney general from 2011 until 2017, when she was sworn in as U.S. senator.
The forum focused mostly on issues related to senior citizens, including health care, the social safety net, drug prices, age discrimination, even robocalls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.