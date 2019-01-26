WATERLOO -- Democratic Cedar Valley lawmakers addressed the contested 55 Iowa House election during a legislative forum Friday.
The forum was sponsored by a variety of Cedar Valley organizations and moderated by Christopher Martin, University of Northern Iowa professor of digital journalism.
The legislative group was made up of Reps. Timi Brown-Powers, Ras Smith, Bob Kressig and Dave Williams, and Sens. Bill Dotzler and Jeff Danielson. They addressed questions at Waterloo Central Middle School after the first week of Iowa's legislative session.
A group of about 20 people were present to listen and ask the legislators questions about the controversial contested race in Northeast Iowa -- House District 55 -- as well as other emerging issues.
The Democratic candidate Kayla Koether has contested the election on the grounds that 29 mail-in absentee ballots, which could reverse the election and were cast on time, were not counted.
This week, a special House Election Contest Committee of three Republicans and two Democrats voted along party lines to recommend that the full House uphold Dorchester Republican Rep. Michael Bergan’s nine-vote victory in House District 55, which includes all or parts of Winneshiek, Fayette, and Clayton counties.
The Iowa House is set to debate the issue Monday afternoon; Bergan will recuse himself.
“They’re denying 29 voters their right,” Kressig told the crowd.
Danielson said he had gone through a recount process himself in 2008 and won by 22 votes.
“I want to say on record (Iowa Secretary of State) Paul Pate is using my testimony in the Senate debate about the bar code voluntary procedure that we allow county auditors to use, and that was a compromise,” Danielson said.
He objected to the testimony being used because he argued the postal service could not guarantee the postmark and the postmark requirement should be removed from the law.
“The law is flawed and needs to be changed completely,” he said. “Those votes should count.”
The group was also asked about proposed changes to the Iowa judicial nomination process.
Presently, Iowa judges are selected by a merit-based process written into the state Constitution. A nominating commission interviews and considers candidates, then provides a list of recommendations to the governor, who appoints one of the finalists to the bench.
Some Republicans have proposed a change in the system to give the governor more power in the process.
The legislators pressed members of the audience to voice their concerns to Republican representatives including Rep. Sandy Salmon of Janesville, a legislator representing a north section of Black Hawk County. Salmon was not present at the forum.
“This is where we need your guys' help,” Brown-Powers said. “We have to stay active.”
Judges across Iowa aren't supportive of the change, she said.
Future legislative forums are planned for Feb. 22 from 4:3 to 6:30 p.m.; March 9 from 10 a.m. to noon; March 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and April 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
