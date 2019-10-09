WATERLOO -- A planned Democratic fundraiser will also be the site of a Republican rally Thursday.
Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz, a registered Democrat, is trying to stop the Republican rally in front of his home because of past homophobic vandalism placed at his home during previous election cycles.
The fundraiser will take place at Schwartz's private residence on Thursday at 6 p.m. and feature Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque. Money raised will go toward Schwartz's planned re-election campaign. A GOP rally is scheduled 30 minute prior to the fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Iowa Republican Party is calling it a "Stop the Madness" rally to target Democratic lawmakers, like Finkenauer, and encourage them to drop their support of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
"It's particularly alarming that the Republicans would put out a call for a protest at our house given the history of what happened to us in 2016 when our home became the site of a hate crime and anti-gay death threats, just weeks before my election," Schwartz said. "We feel it is highly deplorable, reprehensible and irresponsible of them to put out a mass call listing an individual's private home address and calling on people to show up in masks and protest."
Schwartz is calling on the Iowa Republican Party to cancel the rally and to issue a retraction and an apology "for putting a large bulls-eye on ourselves and our home again," he said. "They need to just hold their demonstrations in public locations and not at the private home of elected officials."
The rally is a "Hallowee-themed event so feel free to dress accordingly!" according to the online registration form for the Republican event.
"The Iowa Republican Party is fully aware of what happened at our home in 2016 and for them to think that it is not dangerous or irresponsible to put that kind of bulls-eye on us again is just foolish and shameful," Schwartz said. "It's just a sad state of affairs that we've come to that we can't have respectful political disagreements."
Schwartz has in the past held many political protests in Waterloo and Black Hawk County.
"Very often I organize them in a manner that ensures everyone's safety," Schwartz said.
There will be a security presence, and Schwartz has requested anyone going to the fundraiser not wear a mask or costume.
"The police have said they will be stepping up patrols in the area and will stand by ready to arrest anybody that trespasses on our private property," Schwartz said.
A year and a half ago there was a call to protest outside of former Iowa House Republican Rep. Bill Dix's home after he faced allegations of infidelity, and Schwartz said he opposed those plans "because of what we had gone through in our own home," he said. "It's a tactic we cannot support. We don't care what side of the aisle it's coming from."
LeaAnn Saul, Black Hawk County Republican chairwoman, said the rally will be anti-impeachment and in support of President Donald Trump.
"They plan to be respectful and to stay on the sidewalk," Saul said.
