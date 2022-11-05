Democratic candidates share views, stories at Waterloo forum event

WATERLOO – Mike Franken said a small company he saw prosper and say no to acquisition while based in Stuttgart, Germany, is emblematic of the America he wants to see in the future.

The former admiral in the U.S. Navy, the Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot for U.S. senator, joined Iowa Starting Line, a digital outlet covering Iowa politics, Friday night inside the Waterloo Convention Center.

Two other Democratic hopefuls, state Sen. Liz Mathis running for a U.S. House seat, and state Auditor Rob Sand, who’s running for reelection, joined Franken for the two-hour candidate forum.

In front of a crowd of several dozen, the candidates were individually interviewed by the publication’s reporters on a spectrum of issues, their backgrounds, their opponents’ perspectives and current events.

Franken addressed a question from Starting Line founder and managing editor Pat Rynard, about Republicans saying they’ll slash programs like Social Security and Medicare if they gain a majority, by saying America “doesn’t necessarily have the best health care system afforded to us.”

He noted his opponent, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, often says he’s a farmer from Butler County. Franken said voters were looking for a different perspective from someone who’s lived in “multiple ZIP codes.”

An overnight in a German hospital for substantial surgery “costs about what it does to rent a Holiday Inn room,” Franken said.

He gave an example of the reason — a small factory north of Stuttgart responsible for producing a can opener he called “a beautiful piece of German machinery.”

“People that worked there averaged 38 years or something like that,” Franken said. “They drove their Audis, their BMWs, their Volkswagens, they had health care, retirement, were happy, climbing the ladder of success, kids’ school was paid for, college was paid for, and they stayed 38 years.”

Franken asked the manager why his company hadn’t been purchased. He was told the factory was “part of the community” and would not sell despite being profitable and having a great workforce.

“In America, we export those businesses at very high rate. Shame on us. This is part of America. We need to think more like this, to build the structure of America and have health care, education, retirement programs, where people work hard, increase their productivity, don’t suffer from the maladies of addiction and mental illness with few treatment options, or cynicisms. We need a different perspective on this.

“We can afford it. When people say there’s not money to afford it — horse manure. There’s always money to afford these programs.”

Among other things, Rynard brought up about how some people believe “Grassley is a far cry from what many Iowa voters say that they used to see in him.”

“Where do you think he went off track?” he asked.

Franken answered, “That’s for him to decide.” He said it may have been when he “got a broadside” from Republican voters on his views on the Affordable Care Act, or perhaps “when the controls on him were rather released with the retirement of (Sen.) Tom Harkin.”

He also suggested age or his inner circle may be a cause.

Also at the podium, Mathis, facing incumbent Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, was asked by Starting Line reporter Amie Rivers about inflation and rising prices, who is to blame and what she could do to alleviate the burden.

Mathis pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “being major disrupters” largely responsible for the global challenge.

“We know this is a global issue,” she said. “How do we solve it here in the U.S. though? We saw Joe Biden issue E-15 for the rest of the country, and that has kept our prices stabilized somewhat in the Midwest.”

Drilling domestically will help, and releasing barrels of oil from the reserve in the Gulf Coast will help, she said.

“Until the country starts to balance electric vehicles and gas powered engines, this is where we are right now,” she added.

She also pointed to addressing the broken supply chain, in part by solving the truck driver shortage and improving the country’s infrastructure.

One of the many questions posed by Ty Rushing, Starting Line senior editor, to Sand, the Democratic incumbent facing Republican Todd Halbur, asked why he first decided to run.

He said it was when he learned the office could promote government efficiency.

“Criminal prosecution is not fun work. ... That weighs on you after a while. At a certain point, I realized that my work was changing the way I look at the world and realized I wanted to do something a little more proactive and positive,” Sand said.

He spoke highly of his Public Innovation and Efficiencies program and how his office literally gives pie, as well as certificates, to Iowa governments — cities, school districts and counties — that demonstrate best practices to save money.

He mentioned that the Mississippi auditor’s office copied the program and how that speaks to his vision on governance.

“I could have said no, I don’t want to help you – you’re a Republican. ... Who would I be to do a thing like that? This is the kind of stuff that honestly drives me crazy,” Sand said.