Democratic candidates pour into Iowa for last-minute push

DES MOINES (AP) — Freed momentarily from the Senate's impeachment trial, several presidential candidates headed to Iowa on Saturday for a last-minute blitz of campaigning before the state's caucuses kick off the battle for the Democratic nomination.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota planned to hold town halls, rallies and concerts across Iowa on Saturday to keep their supporters motivated heading into the final stretch of the caucus campaign. They'll join former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who don't have Senate obligations and have already spent much of the past week in Iowa.

The burst of campaigning comes as the contest for the Democratic nomination enters a critical — and volatile phase. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday showed Sanders with a slight edge over the other leading candidates, but the race remains competitive. Several polls show Biden, Buttigieg and Warren are still front-runners.

“There’s still plenty of time for movement,” said Kurt Meyer, chairman of the Tri-County Democrats in northern Iowa. “Every part of the ground game counts.”