DECORAH — The Democratic challenger seeking to unseat Iowa House District 55’s Republican incumbent filed a recount request Friday in the close Northeast Iowa race that has yet to be settled more than a week after the Nov. 6 elections.
District 55 includes portions of Winneshiek, Clayton and Fayette counties.
Kayla Koether filed the recount request with the Winneshiek County Auditor’s Office. Auditor Ben Steines said in a news release that both Koether and incumbent Michael Bergan now will appoint a member to a recount board.
The board will meet early this week to pick a third member.
The board will determine a time to conduct the recount. Steines said it likely won’t take place until after the Thanksgiving weekend.
In the District 55 race, Began received 6,919 votes to Koether’s 6,912, according to the latest unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
