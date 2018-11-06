DES MOINES(AP) — Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack has been elected to a seventh term in Congress, representing southeast Iowa’s 2nd District.
Voters on Tuesday chose Loebsack over Republican Christopher Peters, a doctor who also ran against Loebsack in 2016.
In his campaign, Peters repeatedly criticized health care changes made through the Affordable Care Act, which Loebsack supports. Peters called for enacting changes to create a more efficient and less costly system.
Loebsack, a college professor before being elected to the U.S. House, focused his campaign on improving the rural economy, including passing a farm bill.
The 2nd District includes 24 counties and the cities of Burlington, Davenport, Iowa City and Muscatine.
