DECORAH — Kayla Koether, Democratic candidate in Iowa House District 55, filed a petition Thursday to have 33 ballots from Winneshiek County that weren’t postmarked counted.
A hearing on Koether’s petition will be at 1:30 p.m. today in Polk County District Court.
“Every legal vote should be counted. We believe that these 33 ballots were mailed on time in accordance with the law, and every effort must be made to count these additional votes. Our citizens voted in good faith, and their ballots should be counted in good faith,” Koether said in a press release.
Republican incumbent Michael Bergan leads Democratic challenger Kayla Koether 6,924 votes to 6,915 in the Northeast Iowa race. Bergan widened his lead from seven votes to nine after a three-person recount panel reviewed ballots from Winneshiek and Clayton counties in the race Tuesday.
County officials approved the recount results, but elections tallies are unofficial until the Iowa secretary of state canvasses them Dec. 3.
According to court documents filed on behalf of Koether, “The fact that these ballots were received the day after the election makes it highly probable that they were mailed prior to the day before the election, since mail travels from Winneshiek County to Waterloo and then returns to Winneshiek for delivery. This typically takes two days.”
All of the ballots contained a barcode but no postmark.
The petition contends if tracing information verifies an absentee ballot was sent prior to Nov. 5, the ballot has to be counted.
If there is not a postmark, are they legit or some fakes to help her win?
