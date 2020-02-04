Delayed results spur worry about first-in-nation status

“I don’t know. Time heals all wounds, and there are many things that have happened on the campaign trail that we thought were just disastrous in the past, and as a reporter, I look back and think, ‘Oh, how will we ever recover from that?’ And you do,” Mathis said.

The general consensus of was that the future remains uncertain, but at the very least Iowa Democrats did themselves no favors.

“Does it kill the chances (of Iowa staying first)? We don’t know that yet. But Iowa always has an uphill battle defending its position as first in the nation, and what this reporting mess, these difficulties have created is an even more uphill battle for the next time around,” said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University and author a book on the history of the caucuses.

Donna Hoffman, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, noted Iowa was first in the presidential nominating process before being first was a big deal. And ever since it became a big deal, other states have eyed the top spot, and countless officials and experts have argued Iowa should not serve as the leadoff state for a variety of reasons.

This latest incident will only provide more ammunition to those critics, Hoffman said.