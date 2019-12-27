{{featured_button_text}}

TRIPOLI -- A long-shot presidential candidate will return to northeast Iowa for a series of campaign stops next month.

Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, a Democratic candidate for president, will make 40 stops during his "Send A Message Tour" that kicks off Jan. 3 in Montezuma and ends in Tripoli on Jan. 27.

Delaney's public Northeast Iowa stops include the following:

  • Tama: A meet-and-greet at Ross Street Roasting Company, 202 Harmon St., at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
  • Elkader: A meet-and-greet at Pedretti's Bakery, 101 North Main St., at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
  • West Union: A meet-and-greet at Gus and Tony's Town House Cafe, 149 East Plum St., at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
  • Decorah: A meet-and-greet at Luther College, 700 College Drive, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
  • Cedar Falls: A meet-and-greet at Mulligan's Brick Oven Grill and Pub, 205 East 18th St., at noon Monday, Jan. 27.
  • Tripoli: A meet-and-greet at Panther Lanes, 502 Seventh Ave. SW, at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

For the full schedule, click here: https://www.johndelaney.com/2019/12/23/delaney-sendsa-strong-message-to-iowa/.

Despite being the first Democrat to announce a run for president, in July of 2017, Delaney is at a statistical polling average of 0% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to Real Clear Politics. The zero-percent club includes businesswoman Marianne Williamson, Miramar (Florida) Mayor Wayne Messam and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

