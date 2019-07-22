{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Democratic presidential hopeful and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will tour Iowa after the next presidential debates from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9.

On Aug. 8, Delaney will meet with Bremer County Democrats at Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom and Grill at 118 10th St. S.W. in Waverly and the Buchanan County Democrats at the Sanity Room at 117 1st St. E. in Independence.

Delaney will start his tour Aug. 4 in Tabor and from there he’ll visit Mt. Ayr, Spencer, Pella, Marshalltown, West Des Moines, Des Moines, Coon Rapids, Spirit Lake, Algona, Hampton, Tama and Clear Lake. He’ll be in Iowa until Aug. 9.

