DES MOINES — With relative ease John Delaney made his way through the throngs of thousands of Iowans at the State Fair.
He was not forced to stop every 10 steps to shake hands or pose for a picture. A trip to see the famous butter cow went uninterrupted.
Delaney is running for president of the United States. The 55-year-old Democratic congressman from Maryland has campaigned exhaustively in Iowa over the past year in hopes of building recognition before the field starts to expand.
As his stroll through the State Fair crowd last week showed, Delaney is yet to become a household name here. But his labors have not gone completely unnoticed. He was greeted by a few fair-goers and asked about some of his policies. One woman complimented his television campaign ads.
“I really like his commercials. That’s how I was first introduced to him,” Luann Conklin, of Strawberry Point, said after speaking to Delaney. “He seems like he’s a breath of fresh air.”
Conklin said Delaney is a worthy candidate and could win the Iowa caucuses, when Iowa Democrats will decide who they want to be their party’s candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump.
The caucuses are 17 months away.
Delaney is not the only Democrat sniffing around Iowa. More than a dozen stated or potential Democratic presidential candidates have been to Iowa the past two years.
But none have been an Iowa regular like Delaney. His first trip was just more than a year ago, and he has made more than a dozen trips here. He has hosted or attended roughly 170 events, his campaign said.
Earlier this month Delaney spoke at the Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake and completed his effort to visit each of the state’s 99 counties. He is the first presidential candidate to accomplish the 99-county feat since John Edwards in 2007, according to the Delaney campaign.
The Delaney campaign already has spent more than $3.5 million, according to federal campaign finance records. Although he has raised roughly $1 million, Delaney is largely self-funding his campaign; the wealthy former businessman has loaned his campaign $2.5 million.
“What we have accomplished, and what we will continue to do through the fall, is to make sure people know who I am and what my message is,” Delaney said in an interview. “So when the starting gun goes off, probably January of next year ... I’m going to have a nice head start.”
In addition to representing Maryland in Congress since 2013, Delaney is a businessman. He launched two companies that eventually went public on the New York Stock Exchange. He was named an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2004. He met his wife, April, in law school at Georgetown University, and they have four daughters between the ages of 10 and 24.
As a candidate, Delaney has been running a centrist, big-tent Democratic campaign. He describes himself as a unifier who works with Republicans in Congress, and says what voters want most is for their elected officials in the federal government to simply work together to accomplish things that make their lives better.
Delaney said centrist voters agree on many policy issues, including immigration reform, early-childhood education and infrastructure investment, and that Democrats can bring them together.
“If this coalition comes together we can win every election, and most importantly we can govern. And we can start getting real things done for the American people,” Delaney said during his remarks at the State Fair.
Delaney’s early campaign is similar to previous efforts by Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee. Fors ome, he stirs memories of Jimmy Carter, the man who made the Iowa caucuses a national phenomenon.
