WAVERLY — Presidential candidate and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney wants Iowans to have a voice in 2020.
Delaney addressed several questions Wednesday evening in Waverly about the Democratic National Committee’s debate guideline that prevented him from being on the stage earlier this week. About 20 people attended his event in the back room of Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom and Grill in Waverly.
“This is all about making Iowa less relevant, that’s what it’s all about,” Delaney said. “There’s a sense in the Democratic Party that Iowa and New Hampshire don’t represent the Democratic party.”
The DNC is trying to make this race’s issues more nationally focused, he said.
“I think Iowans are going to de-link from the national narrative and focus on finding people that other people haven’t discovered,” Delaney said. “I’ve been to all 99 counties, and I’m focused on the needs of rural Iowa.”
Delaney is currently polling at 1% among Iowans, according the latest Des Moines Register poll released in September.
Gary Kroeger, a former Democratic candidate for the Iowa Statehouse, asked Delaney what could be done to increase the number of people at Delaney’s town halls.
“It’s hard to get the word out,” Delaney said. “Unfortunately, what I’ve been offering, people aren’t buying it.”
Delaney wants to provide an alternative health care plan to other Democratic presidential candidates.
“Right now there’s a false debate in the Democratic party. You have some people calling for universal health care, which I support, but they’re calling for a bad version of it,” Delaney said.
Single-payer health care goes too far for Delaney, but he said a public insurance option doesn’t go far enough.
“We should have a form of a universal health care system, but it should provide choices,” Delaney said.
At the end of the day, Delaney wants to see President Donald Trump defeated in 2020, he said.
“The most important thing for us to focus on is to beat (Trump) in 2020,” Delaney said. “That’s all that matters, and we need to put up a candidate that can win the center because that’s how we beat him.”
Delaney thinks he is that candidate.
“I’m running on a platform that can not only attract Democrats, but attract independents and even disaffected Republicans,” Delaney said. “I can build the big tent Democratic party that we need to beat Donald Trump.”
