DeJear, Mathis speak to Waverly Democrats during Tuesday rally

WAVERLY — Gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear, along with U.S. House hopeful Liz Mathis, spoke to Waverly Democrats on Tuesday.

DeJear told the overcrowded room at the Waverly Area Veterans Post that “freedom is on the ballot” this election cycle.

“Freedom to have an education, freedom to have clean water,” the Democrat said. “Freedom to have a procedure and not go bankrupt.”

She is running against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in the Nov. 8 election.

DeJear spent a majority of her speech talking about Iowa’s past. She brought up how Iowa was previously number one in the nation for public education.

“That ranking meant our students were being sent to a quality public education system,” she said. “But this year we had schools that didn’t have enough math teachers.”

She also touched on the case of Clark v. Board of School Directors – an 1868 court case that said schools could not segregate students on the basis of race in the state.

“If we had the fortitude back then … we have no choice but to do it now,” DeJear said.

She also touched on Iowa’s workforce shortages and overall shortages in the mental health care sector as well as women’s reproductive rights.

Preceding DeJear’s speech, Mathis spoke. The Democratic state senator is running in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District against Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson.

One of her main points was about bringing down everyday costs for Americans. She said Hinson voted “no” on bills that would help with that. She also pushed for protecting Medicare and Social Security and codifying Roe v. Wade.

“My race is going to be very close,” Mathis said. “But the Des Moines Register poll has me two points up and the Cedar Rapids Gazette endorsed me.”

One question asked by an audience member was how DeJear felt about defunding the police. The questioner cited a recent ad on TV.

Both Mathis and DeJear said ads like that are part of a national effort by Republicans to claim that all Democrats across the U.S. support such policies.

“I’m not for ‘defund the police.’ I’ve aligned myself with police and the governor knows that,” DeJear said. “When (Reynolds) had to mitigate the burden of lack of investment in mental health, the best she could offer was a $1,000, taxed, one-time retention bonus paid for by the Biden administration. And I can’t stand for that pomp and circumstance.”

Jean Klunder, a retired school teacher, said she’ll be going to the polls with public schools and women’s rights in mind.

“I thought Deidre was very impressive, very articulate and very genuine,” Klunder said. “You could read the empathy and she got it – and Kim Reynolds doesn’t get it.”