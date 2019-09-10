{{featured_button_text}}
DECORAH — The city of Decorah special election for the Ward 2 council vacancy will be held Sept. 24. Ward 2 voters will vote at the Winneshiek County Courthouse from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

Absentee ballots are now available for this election. Voters can cast a ballot early by visiting the county Auditor’s Office during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or through the mail.

For more information, contact the auditor’s office at auditor@co.winneshiek.ia.us or (563) 382-5085.

