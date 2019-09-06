DECORAH --- A motion to fly the Betsy Ross and Gadsen (Don’t Tread on Me) flags, in addition to the U.S. flag, along Water Street for a Constitution Week event being organized by the Winneshiek County Republican Party failed on a tie vote during this week’s Decorah City Council meeting.
Council members Randy Schissel, Andy Carlson and Ross Hadley voted in favor of the motion, while council members Emily Neal, Steve Luse and Johanna Bergan voted against it. Council member Kirk Johnson was absent.
Winneshiek County Republican Chair Tom Hansen’s special event application for a Constitution Week event planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 20 at Water Street Park included the request to fly the historic flags from city flag poles along Water Street.
While they won’t be able to fly the flags on Water Street, Republicans are still planning to hold the event at the park, but the exact date of the event is still being determined.
Although she said she didn’t believe it was the applicants’ intent, Neal said the Gadsen (Don’t Tread on Me) flag and the Betsy Ross flag have been used in current times as symbols of white supremacy and white nationalism.
You have free articles remaining.
“These are two flags controversial in our country and embroiled in lawsuits dealing with racism,” Neal said.
Council member Randy Schissel, acting as mayor pro-tem in the absence of Mayor Lorraine Borowski, said if that’s the way the flags are looked at, schools have lost the ability to teach students about the country’s history.
Hansen said Betsy Ross was an abolitionist and that Neal shouldn’t take things “out of context.” He said President Barack Obama had two Betsy Ross flags on his inauguration stage.
“For you to say it’s a symbol of racism and slavery is just ridiculous,” Hansen said.
He said the Gadsen flag was the first flag of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines. Hansen said the flags were chosen as the most recognizable symbols of the country’s history around the time of the signing of the constitution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.