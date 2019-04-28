{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH —- The Decorah City Council’s personnel committee will meet Monday to discuss the hiring process for a new police chief.

Chief Bill Nixon is retiring in July. The mayor appoints the chief with council approval.

The city is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms that could assist with the search for Nixon’s replacement. The firm hired also would help with the civil service compliance requirements for the candidates, according to City Administrator Chad Bird.

After Nixon announced in December his intent to retire, informal discussions began about the possibility of consolidating the Police Department with the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to save money.

After researching possibilities for more than a month, Mayor Lorraine Borowski told the council in March she did not find sufficient support for a merger. She cited the governmental differences between the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments