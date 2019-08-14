Smutzler approved as new police chief

DECORAH -- Decorah Mayor Lorraine Borowski’s appointment of Dave Smutzler as Decorah’s new police chief was unanimously approved by the Decorah City Council last week.

Smutzler, who has been assistant Decorah police chief for the past nine years, replaces Chief Bill Nixon who retired last month. Smutzler received a standing ovation from the council and the citizens who filled the Council chambers.

Smutzler, who has a 28-year career in law enforcement, thanked council members and the mayor for their “vote of approval.” He thanked his mother and father who were in attendance for setting his “moral compass.”

In addition, the new chief thanked the employees of the police department for their support and Nixon for nine years of mentorship. Smutzler said he and his wife, Kelli, have received support from citizens throughout the testing and interview process.

Smutzler expressed his appreciation to his wife for her support throughout his entire career and for her understanding when the job interfered with holidays and involved unpredictable hours.

“This woman is why I’m here today,” Smutzler said.