DECORAH — The Decorah Fire Department is proposing the construction of a new training facility on county property near the county’s shop in Freeport.
It would be a place where firefighters could train for a variety of emergency situations, including agricultural calls such as grain-bin rescues, tractor/farm vehicle extrication and trench rescues.
Decorah Fire Chief Mike Ashbacher and volunteer firefighter Eric Sovern met with the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors recently to ask about the possibility of building the training area on the county’s property. The supervisors expressed a willingness to facilitate the request once more details are worked out.
“It would be a place where we could spread out and do the things we want to do,” Sovern said.
Sovern said the county’s property near the Freeport shop is desirable because it has a flat area, but also includes a wooded hillside where firefighters could practice high angle rescue/search training. It’s also visible to the public.
He said the training facility would be paid for through donations to the department.
