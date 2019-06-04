DECORAH --- The Decorah City Council Monday night voted down an event application 4-3 for a June 14 birthday party for President Donald Trump that included hanging 33 Trump flags along Water Street in downtown Decorah.
The Winneshiek County Republicans had planned the birthday party for Trump’s birthday, which also is Flag Day.
The Council reviewed the special event application submitted by County Republican Chairman Tom Hansen during its meeting Monday night.
The purpose of the event was “to celebrate the birth of the man promoting the ideals of liberty, justice and equality upon which America was founded,” Hansen said in his application.
The party was planned for noon to 1 p.m. in Water Street Park, next to the Oneota Community Food Co-op, off Water Street.
In conjunction with the party, Hansen asked permission to fly presidential flags on Water Street. The red, white and blue flags state: “President Trump,” and below it “Make America Great Again!”
Council member Steve Luse said the application was not submitted within the city’s new 30-day application period requirement.
Hansen said an exception should be made because he submitted his application within 22 days of the event -- just eight days short of the requirement -- and the event would not require extensive city services, such as the recent Pride Fest, which involved closing Water Street for a parade.
Mayor Lorraine Borowski expressed concern about having another flag flown on Flag Day “when we already have American flag up on on flag day representing all of us including the president.”
City Manager Chad Bird said Luther College and Decorah High School flags were flown in recognition of graduation along with U.S. flags Memorial Day weekend.
Borowski said she’s also heard from constituents that the Trump flag is a political flag.
“Are you trying to say the gay pride flags had no political message?” Hansen asked.
Borowski said Pride Fest was not an event put on by Republicans or Democrats.
Council member Kirk Johnson and Andy Carlson said “Make America Great Again” has been Trump’s campaign slogan, and is a slogan he is using again for the 2020 race.
Johnson said flag etiquette is against using the U.S. flag in conjunction with advertisements. But he said whether he agreed with the request or not, he has First Amendment concerns with denying it.
Hansen said Luther College is a private college and a college flag was hung next to the American Flag on Memorial Day weekend.
Council member Johanna Bergan also had a concern about the use of the Make America Great Again slogan that references a current campaign.
“With all the candidates coming to our community on a regular basis, that’s my hesitation,” she said.
Council member Randy Schissel, made a motion to approve the event application. Schissel, Johnson and Bergan voted in favor of the motion, while Council members Ross Hadley, Dan Bellrichard, Carlson and Luse voted against it.
Hansen said he’d submit a similar event application for July 4, which would meet the 30-day requirement.
“It never hurts to reapply,” Hadley said.
