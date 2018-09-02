Subscribe for 33¢ / day
DECORAH — The Decorah City Council has scheduled a public hearing on Menards’ request to rezone floodplain property near Walmart for a new store for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Last week, the Decorah Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the request to rezone the floodplain to C-4 shopping center commercial be denied on a 4-3 vote. Because of the commission’s denial, it will take approval by six members of the council to rezone the property. Some commission members voting against the rezoning said the city’s comprehensive land-use plan calls for the protection of floodplain and wetlands.

Menards hopes to build a 209,500-square-foot store that would include a full storage yard behind it and a warehouse building. Menards plans to build a stormwater retention pond in conjunction with the new store.

Last month, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources approved a permit for Menards to build in the floodplain.

