DECORAH — The Decorah City Council has scheduled a special election for the Ward 2 council seat for Sept. 24.
On Aug. 5, the Decorah City Council voted 5-1 to appoint Emily Neal to fill the vacancy left when councilmember Dan Bellrichard moved from Ward 2. The only other applicant for the position, Dan Kirkeby, received one vote.
After the appointment, Winneshiek County Republican Chair Tom Hansen started a petition calling for the special election, which is allowed by Iowa Code. The petition needed 39 signatures from Ward 2 voters to call for the election and Hansen gathered 56 signatures on his petition that was submitted Aug. 7.
The special election was unanimously scheduled by the Council at its meeting Monday.
Neal will now serve until the special election. She plans to run for the seat at the special election and the general election. Kirkeby said he also intends to run at both elections.
Whoever is elected at the special election will serve until the general election Nov. 5.
The deadline to file nomination papers for the special election is Frida at 5 p.m. at the Winneshiek County Auditor’s office at the county courthouse.
Ten signatures are required from Ward 2 voters for candidates to have their name on the ballot. Candidates must live in Ward 2 and only residents of Ward 2 will vote in the special election.
The Council chose to fill the Ward 2 opening by appointment to avoid the costs of a special election and due to the short amount of time the appointed Council member will serve. It costs the city about $1,500 to hold a special election.
