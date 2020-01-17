Decorah council debates whether to allow virtual participation

DECORAH — Johanna Bergan has proposed allowing City Council members to virtually participate in meetings.

The council member brought up the suggestion at last week’s meeting during a review of rules and procedures. Bergan said three other Iowa cities allow telephone and web-based meeting attendance.

City Manager Chad Bird said if that’s allowed, virtual participation should be required for the entire council session, not just for one vote. City Attorney John Anderson said he would discourage allowing remote participation for a closed session.

Council member Kirk Johnson said he would prefer to keep things the way they are.

“It’s important to be at the meeting,” he said.

Council member Emily Neal said allowances should be made for council members because people travel more now than they did in the past.

“It’s important we look at a policy that allows people to video in — but I agree not for closed sessions,” she said.

With the technology available today, Neal suggested a policy should be drafted for the council to consider.