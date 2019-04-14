DECORAH — Decorah City Council member Steve Luse wants to make sure the public’s voice is heard on double-digit rate increases proposed by Alliant Energy.
At last week’s council meeting, Luse said he plans to introduce resolutions stating the city’s concerns about the increases and wants a city official to speak on behalf of citizens during a public meeting on the rate increases next month.
The Iowa Utility Board will host a customer comment meeting regarding the Alliant increase at 6 p.m. May 2 at the Hotel Winneshiek.
Luse said he is troubled citizens were told by Alliant last May, before a referendum on whether a municipal electric utility should be established in Decorah, that having a public electric utility would result in a double-digit rate increase.
“Less than a year later, we’re being asked to accept a double-digit increase from Alliant,” Luse said.
Alliant Energy is asking the IUB for an increase in electric utility rates effective Jan. 1. The increase for residential customers is 24.45 percent. A residential customer with a typical monthly bill of $82.31 in 2018 would see an increase to $102.
The IUB is encouraging customers to attend the upcoming public meetings to provide feedback to the board and other parties involved.
Alliant’s current and proposed rate schedules are available at www.alliantenergy.com/iowarates.
